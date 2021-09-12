Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.81. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings per share of $2.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million.

CATC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $83.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $579.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average is $84.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 51.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

