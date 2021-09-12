Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Shares of CLXT stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.49. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.86.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 127.64%. The company had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calyxt news, CEO Michael A. Carr bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Koschak bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLXT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 1,846.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 286,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 804.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $797,000. 29.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

