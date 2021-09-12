Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $32.19

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.19, but opened at $30.17. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $30.29, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

CALT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SEB Equities initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $791.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. 4.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

