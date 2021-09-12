California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get California Resources alerts:

NYSE CRC opened at $39.33 on Thursday. California Resources has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director William B. Roby bought 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $300,663.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $2,434,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,344,632 shares of company stock valued at $109,959,583 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $245,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,669 shares during the period. Gimbel Daniel Scott increased its position in California Resources by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,700,000 after purchasing an additional 699,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,140,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,499.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after buying an additional 1,762,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after buying an additional 1,167,899 shares in the last quarter.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.