Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

CGO opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $17.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

