CaixaPay (CXP) Market Cap Reaches $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00070163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00130194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00182383 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,066.72 or 1.00218921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.81 or 0.07311506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.65 or 0.00886851 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

