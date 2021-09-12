Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $50.60 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.