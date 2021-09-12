Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Position Cut by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC reduced its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067,076 shares during the quarter. Burford Capital comprises about 2.4% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at about $66,264,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at about $66,264,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,905,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,067 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the first quarter worth about $40,593,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Burford Capital by 39.8% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,811,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 515,707 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.