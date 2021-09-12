Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIP. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.22.

NYSE BIP opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 582.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

