Brokers Issue Forecasts for Trilogy Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Trilogy Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $287.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.52. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,344,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 717,440 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Fore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 275,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 122,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.