Brokerages Set Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) PT at $16.63

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,648,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,403,000 after buying an additional 49,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,670,000 after buying an additional 814,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,223,000 after buying an additional 1,670,210 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,099,000 after buying an additional 963,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRRM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.83. 481,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,467. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.