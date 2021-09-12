Brokerages Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Target Price at $22.78

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MUR. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,959,000 after acquiring an additional 592,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,202,000 after purchasing an additional 711,924 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,116,000 after purchasing an additional 562,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

