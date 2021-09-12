Brokerages Set Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Target Price at $54.40

Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 223,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,840. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average is $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 84.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

