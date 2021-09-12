Brokerages Set Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price at $166.12

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Match Group stock opened at $164.38 on Thursday. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,333,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Match Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

