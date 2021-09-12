Brokerages Set Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Target Price at $13.95

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.95.

Several brokerages have commented on HLLY. Truist began coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Holley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Holley stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Holley at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Holley has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

