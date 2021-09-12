Brokerages Set Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HMLP traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 153,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2.30%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

