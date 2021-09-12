Brokerages Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Target Price at $40.50

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

EVER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get EverQuote alerts:

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 1.29. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $27,028.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 508,357 shares in the company, valued at $17,172,299.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,225. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in EverQuote by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EverQuote by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 257,252 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in EverQuote by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 90,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.