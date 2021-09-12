Brokerages Set eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target at $72.10

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,393,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,200. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96. eBay has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $639,252,000 after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,153,000 after acquiring an additional 197,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

