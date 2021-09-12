Brokerages Set Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Target Price at $129.67

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

DNKEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 118.00 to 120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 125.00 to 134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

