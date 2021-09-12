Brokerages Set 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) PT at GBX 452.50

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

888 has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

888 opened at GBX 384.60 ($5.02) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 390.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 385.98. 888 has a twelve month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. 888’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.24%.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £93,840 ($122,602.56).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

