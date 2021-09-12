Brokerages Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14. Nordson reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $241.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.28 and a 200-day moving average of $215.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $245.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nordson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,277,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Nordson by 22.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Nordson by 16.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

