Brokerages Expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings. James River Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in James River Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in James River Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 51,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in James River Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in James River Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in James River Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

JRVR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,661. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. James River Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

