Brokerages Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $8.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVY opened at $224.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $115.77 and a 52 week high of $228.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.