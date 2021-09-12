Brokerages Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $8.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVY opened at $224.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $115.77 and a 52 week high of $228.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

