Brokerages Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.52 Million

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce sales of $50.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.60 million and the lowest is $49.12 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $40.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $189.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.39 million to $192.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $233.65 million, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $244.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

Several research firms have commented on ATRS. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.96.

NASDAQ ATRS traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 788,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,441. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $632.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

