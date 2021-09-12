Brokerages Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biomerica.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Biomerica in a report on Monday, August 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Biomerica by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biomerica by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biomerica by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Biomerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BMRA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 24,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,414. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

