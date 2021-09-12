Brokerages Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biomerica.
Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Biomerica in a report on Monday, August 30th.
NASDAQ BMRA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 24,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,414. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.
About Biomerica
Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.
See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.