Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after acquiring an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after buying an additional 240,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $498.15 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $507.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

