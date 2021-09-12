BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,709,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $256.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.75. The company has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $261.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

