BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 50,752 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 51.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,752 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $12,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,862 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,614 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 689,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at $29,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $124.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.04. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $128.13.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.