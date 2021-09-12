BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,094,000 after buying an additional 994,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,787,000 after buying an additional 380,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,075,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $277.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.09 and a 200 day moving average of $246.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.27 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCU. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

