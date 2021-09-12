BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.01 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

Shares of EOG opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.