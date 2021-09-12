BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $11.66 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brunswick by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,873 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after buying an additional 200,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,152,000 after buying an additional 63,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

BC opened at $97.10 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.17.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

