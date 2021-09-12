BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225,509 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,360 shares of company stock worth $11,838,010. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

