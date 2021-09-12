BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.09% of Chegg worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 1.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG opened at $78.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.35, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.40.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

