Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at $61,031,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,393,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 1st quarter worth about $6,554,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the first quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTWN opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

