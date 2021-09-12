Brant Demuth Sells 1,700 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Stock

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at about $219,899,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,365,000 after purchasing an additional 548,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,752,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 370,238 shares during the last quarter.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.