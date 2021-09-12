Bp Plc Trims Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Bp Plc lessened its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PG&E by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 545,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 6.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 793,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 47,639 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,210,000 after buying an additional 2,477,563 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,357,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,603,000 after buying an additional 258,338 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

PCG opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $12.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

