Bp Plc Sells 3,519 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 30.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,114. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

