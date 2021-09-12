Bp Plc Lowers Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 30.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after acquiring an additional 191,934 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,534 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $8,342,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $32,976.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,690.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,317 shares of company stock worth $1,839,114 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

