Bp Plc Invests $357,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Bp Plc acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,285,000 after acquiring an additional 228,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.93. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.27.

About Caesars Entertainment

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.