Bp Plc Has $285,000 Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,564,000 after purchasing an additional 503,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,659,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,737,000 after purchasing an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The Mosaic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,960 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOS opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

