Bp Plc Has $281,000 Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,663,000 after purchasing an additional 296,889 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Sealed Air by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,940,000 after acquiring an additional 206,553 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Sealed Air by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.31.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

