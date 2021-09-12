Bp Plc Has $268,000 Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bp Plc decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $198.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.99 and its 200 day moving average is $205.94.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

