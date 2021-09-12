Bp Plc Cuts Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 237.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,258,000 after buying an additional 773,281 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15,466.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after acquiring an additional 752,450 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,525,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,552,000 after acquiring an additional 379,300 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $57.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

