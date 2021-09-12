BoringDAO Price Hits $259.12 on Major Exchanges (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 65.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $29.57 million and approximately $9,039.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for $259.12 or 0.00574591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00062507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00159714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00044412 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,135 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

