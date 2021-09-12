Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) vs. NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Head to Head Analysis

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Booking and NextPlay Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $6.80 billion 13.93 $59.00 million $4.71 489.34 NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,362.06 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Booking shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Booking has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Booking and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 5.77% 3.32% 0.70% NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Booking and NextPlay Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 1 10 12 0 2.48 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Booking presently has a consensus target price of $2,507.52, suggesting a potential upside of 8.80%. NextPlay Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.44%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Booking.

Summary

Booking beats NextPlay Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

