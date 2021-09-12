boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $350.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded boohoo group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Investec downgraded boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

