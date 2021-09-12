BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $3.85 on Major Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. BOMB has a market cap of $3.48 million and $274,111.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $3.85 or 0.00008402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,866.61 or 1.00066966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00072345 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008944 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00076698 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007292 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000176 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006111 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,364 coins and its circulating supply is 903,576 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

