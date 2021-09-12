BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$5.31 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$4.90 and a one year high of C$12.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

