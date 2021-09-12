BLAST Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, BLAST has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $21,979.93 and approximately $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005560 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009743 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 950.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

