BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:BBN opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $45,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.